Una Stubbs attends the press night after party for ‘The Lieutenant of Inishmore’ at The National Cafe on July 4, 2018 in London, England. David M. Benett/Getty Images

Actress Una Stubbs has died at the age of 84 surrounded by family at her home in Edinburgh, Scotland, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Stubbs was known for roles in TV shows like “Sherlock,” “EastEnders,” “Worzel Gummidge,” and “Till Death Us Do Part.”

