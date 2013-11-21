This New Autocomplete Ad Shows What SHOULD Come Up When You Do A Google Search For 'Women'

A series of ads in which misogynistic Google autocomplete searches were superimposed over women’s mouths became an Internet sensation last month, and the campaign from international advocacy group UN Women has now expanded.

The agency Memac Ogilvy Mather Dubai used real searches conducted in their city (autocomplete is based on location) to bring attention to the startling popularity of phrases like “women should be slaves” and “women need to know their place.” They used models representing women from around the world.

UN Women and Ogilvy have now released the first video in “The Autocomplete Truth” campaign. It is a one-and-a-half minute look at women’s advancements through the ages, from Americans demonstrating for women’s rights in 1869 to Sarah Attar becoming one of the first Saudi Arabian female Olympic athletes in 2012. Phrases appear as if typed in a search bar:

UN Women and Ogilvy have already considered their campaign a success in getting people to talk about the role of women in society, and the video serves to keep the autocomplete series relevant online.

It is interesting to note that the video places an emphasis on American women as women’s rights leaders, and that the Google autocomplete results are still ones done in the United Arab Emirates.

