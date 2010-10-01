UN Warns Beef Will Become "The Salmon Of 50 Years Ago" And The "Caviar Of The Future"

Everyone has heard that eating meat is bad for the world. Now that ecological inefficiency is turning into an economic inefficiency, warns the UN’s Food and Agriculture organisation via Merco Press.



“The necessary resources for the production of beef will be three, four, five times higher that those of chicken and pork,” said FAO officer Henning Steinfeld at the International Meat Congress in Buenos Aires.

“Beef will be what salmon was 50 years ago,” Steinfeld said, “the caviar of the future.”

Beef is already a losing operation for many ranchers if you include the cost of water, says Merco Press.

Check out 15 depressing facts about the coming water crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.