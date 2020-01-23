UN investigators just backed bombshell claims that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hacked Jeff Bezos' phone

Photo by Pool / Bandar Algaloud/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Jeff Bezos (centre left) and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (centre right) at a meeting in 2016.

The Guardian reported Tuesday an investigation had found Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone was hacked by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

UN investigators David Kaye and Agnes Callamard released a statement on Wednesday confirming their belief that Crown Prince Mohammed was involved in the hack of Bezos’ phone.

The detailed report suggested the tool most likely to have been used in the hack was Pegasus, invasive software from secretive Israeli security firm NSO Group.

The Saudi government has denied the allegations, calling them “absurd.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

UN investigators said on Wednesday there are reasonable grounds to believe that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in a hack of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone.

“UN human rights experts are gravely concerned by information they have received suggesting that, in contravention of fundamental international human rights standards, a WhatsApp account belonging to the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2018 deployed digital spyware enabling surveillance of The Washington Post owner and Amazon CEO, Jeffery [sic] Bezos,” the UN investigators say in their statement released on Wednesday.

“The information we have received suggests the possible involvement of the Crown Prince in surveillance of Mr. Bezos, in an effort to influence, if not silence, The Washington Post’s reporting on Saudi Arabia,” special rapporteur David Kaye said in a statement. Jeff Bezos is the owner of the Washington Post.

The Guardian reported on Tuesday that a forensic investigation of the Amazon CEO’s phone had revealed he had been hacked by the Crown Prince in 2018. A number belonging to Crown Prince Mohammed reportedly sent Bezos a WhatsApp message with a video file that contained malware that infiltrated the billionaire’s phone.

In their report, investigators included a technical analysis of Bezos’ phone which suggested that he had been subject to “intrusive surveillance” from Saudi Arabia, and linked Crown Prince Mohammed directly to the hack.

They wrote: “Mr. Bezos was subjected to intrusive surveillance via hacking of his phone as a result of actions attributable to the WhatsApp account used by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”

The investigators also note in their statement that Crown Prince Mohammed sent Bezos messages in November 2018 and February 2019 containing “private and confidential information about Mr. Bezos’ personal life that was not available from public sources.

The New York Times earlier reported on Wednesday that the forensic analysis of the phone had been performed by business advisory firm FTI Consulting.

The UN report pointed to Pegasus, invasive software from secretive Israeli security firm NSO Group. NSO Group is currently being sued by WhatsApp’s owner Facebook for comprising users’ accounts. Business Insider has contacted NSO Group for comment. The technical analysis confirmed the use of a malicious video file, but did not detail its contents.

Cybersecurity expert at ESET Jake Moore said in a statement: “This has all the hallmarks of the Pegasus spyware, which is a very sophisticated malware… This particular spyware is used on highly targeted individuals and so people of high value or wealth need to be extremely cautious of such tactics used.”

The Saudi government has pushed back against The Guardian’s earlier report, calling the allegation “absurd” and calling for an investigation.

The alleged hack is the latest in a long-running saga involved Jeff Bezos, his phone communications, and Saudi Arabia.

After US tabloid the National Enquirer obtained and published texts and intimate pictures shared between Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez last year, Bezos commissioned his private head of security Gavin de Becker to find out who was behind the leak.

In an extraordinary blog post in February 2019, Bezos pointed to links between American Media Inc (the National Enquirer’s parent company) and Crown Prince Mohammed. Bezos also pointed out he owns the Washington Post, the paper which employed murdered Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi’s killing is widely believed to have been ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed.

A month later de Becker wrote in the Daily Beast that his investigation had concluded with “high confidence” that the Saudis had gained access to Bezos’ phone.

In their statement the UN investigators called for a more thorough investigation. “The alleged hacking of Mr Bezos’s phone, and those of others, demands immediate investigation by US and other relevant authorities, including investigation of the continuous, multi-year, direct and personal involvement of the Crown Prince in efforts to target perceived opponents,” said Kaye.

This is a developing story…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.