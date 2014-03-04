UN Security Council To Hold Emergency Meeting On Ukraine

REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili Military personnel stand next to an armoured personnel carrier (APC) in the Crimean port city of Feodosiya March 2, 2014. Ukraine mobilised on Sunday for war and called up its reserves, after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to invade in the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.

The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m. ET.

From U.N. headquarters:

The President of the Security Council wishes to inform the members of the Council that a public meeting in connection with the agenda item “Letter dated 28 February 2014 from the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council (S/2014/136)” will be convened today at 3.30 p.m.

Russia has reportedly requested the meeting.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has reportedly given Ukrainian forces in Crimea an ultimatum to surrender by midnight ET on Tuesday or face a military assault.

