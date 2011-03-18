UN IMPOSES LIBYA NO-FLY ZONE, MASS CELEBRATION IN THE STREETS OF BENGHAZI

UPDATE: The vote passes! 10 yes, 5 abstain, 0 vote no.



Time to get the jets in the air.

AMAZING images on Al Jazeera showing celebration in the streets of Benghazi. Get ready for a huge battle.

Original post: The UN Security Council is preparing to vote on the Libya no-fly zone.

First come statements from various countries.

The French representative is speaking first, talking about a “new Arab spring.”

You can watch the UN’s live feed below.

We explained the process earlier in the day. 9 votes are needed to pass the draft resolution. In addition to the no-fly, the resolution will apparently call for a big asset freeze.

It’s likely to pass. Word is that Russia, Germany, Brazil, China, and India will abstain, rather than vote no. If there had been any doubt about the vote, Qaddafi’s fate was probably sealed when he threatened to massacre citizens of Benghazi quite explicitly.

Via FT Alphaville, here’s a copy (.pdf) of the draft resolution they’re voting on..



