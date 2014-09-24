UN SECRETARY GENERAL: It's Been A 'Terrible Year'

YouTube Ban Ki Moon speaking at the UN General Assembly on September 24, 2014.

United Nations Secretary Ban Ki Moon general opened the debate at the annual UN General Assembly (UNGA) with a grim proclamation. In his address to the global gathering of heads of state and government, Moon acknowledged it has been a “terrible year.”

“It has been a terrible year for principles of the UN Charter, from barrel bombs, to beheadings … to attacks on UN schools,” Moon said referencing a series of conflicts around the world including in Syria and the Gaza strip.

Moon went on to say these conflicts illustrated the fragility of global states and institutions. He also described a “rise of divisive politics.”

US President Barack Obama is due to take the stage at 10 a.m.

(This post was updated at 9:34 a.m.)

