UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon Confuses Austria With Australia

UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon has confused Austria with Australia.
Mr Ban told reporters at a UN conference in Vienna: “I thank in particular (Austrian) president Fischer and the government of Australia.”
He realised what he’d done and said: “There are no kangaroos in Austria. Sometimes this happens, I hope you understand.”
The UN conference on landlocked developing countries brings together 32 nations.
