UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon Confuses Austria With Australia

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon (left) meets then-Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd in Canberra in 2011.

UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon has confused Austria with Australia.

Mr Ban told reporters at a UN conference in Vienna: “I thank in particular (Austrian) president Fischer and the government of Australia.”

He realised what he’d done and said: “There are no kangaroos in Austria. Sometimes this happens, I hope you understand.”

The UN conference on landlocked developing countries brings together 32 nations.

