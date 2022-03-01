A damning UN report says Australia will suffer some of the worst impacts of climate change, as the country battles ‘unprecedented’ floods across the east coast

Floodwaters in Lismore, NSW. (Rotorwing Helicopter Services/ Facebook)

A damning new report from the UN has found Australia will suffer greater impacts of climate change than any other advanced economy.

It comes as the country battles ‘unprecedented’ flooding across the east coast.

Experts and industry bodies say Australia needs to develop resiliency plans to better manage the impacts of climate change.

It comes as the country’s east coast experiences “unprecedented” extreme flooding that has left 54,000 homes in Queensland without power and forced 15,000 people to be evacuated from the north coast of NSW.

The findings come out of the Working Group 2 of the United Nations’ lead climate body, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which has just published its sixth assessment of climate change impacts.

The largest study of its kind since 2014, it focuses on impacts, adaptation and vulnerability for countries most affected by climate change.

The impact of climate change is intensifying so rapidly that it is endangering nature and society’s capacity to adapt, the report concludes.

The effects of the climate crisis are already being felt and have been much more widespread and negative than expected — with Australia likely to experience some of the most extreme impacts.

Normal outdoor activity across northern Australia could become potentially fatal due to the risk of heat stress, and much of the Great Barrier Reef will die, under scenarios laid out in the report.

It raised the number of deaths likely to be caused by heat in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane over the coming decade to 600 per year, up from 142 per year in previous reports. However this could be cut in half with a lower emissions pathway.

Disruption and decline in agricultural production and increased stress in rural communities were listed among the key risks for Australia.

Others identified include compounding impacts on cities, infrastructure and supply chains, and the potential inability of institutions and governments to manage ongoing climate risks.

Australia needs to become more resilient in face of climate change

While some consequences of climate change are now irreversible, there are options to manage the impacts, as well as a clear path to emissions reduction, experts say.

Professor Kathryn Bowen, from the University of Melbourne’s Melbourne Climate Futures and a lead author on the report, told Guardian Australia transformations around systems could ensure Australian society developed “in a way that is climate resilient and sustainable”, including universal access to primary healthcare, including mental health care.

“Many risks for human health and wellbeing could be reduced, and some potentially avoided, if we reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen our adaptation responses,” Bowen said.

Danielle Fugere, president of As You Sow, a US-based shareholder advocacy nonprofit, said companies should take transformative action ahead of governments, from from 1.5°C aligned target setting to comprehensive transition plans, near-term emissions reductions, and support for ambitious climate policy.

“Without effort at the scale that climate change merits, the global economy and investor interests will be gravely impacted,” Fugere said.

Natural disaster of ‘unprecedented proportions’

The report’s release has coincided with extreme flooding across parts of Queensland and NSW, which has claimed the lives of at least eight people as waters rose metres above levels seen in previous downpours.

Following major flooding over the weekend, up to 15,000 homes flooded in Brisbane, with 1,544 people in evacuation centres in the south-east. 51,000 people are without power in Queensland and at least 3,600 homes are flooded in Gympie in Queensland’s south-east.

Rain has smashed northern NSW, causing around 16,000 people to be evacuated and leading flood levels in Lismore to reach a staggering 14.4 metres.

NSW Minister for Emergency Services Stephanie Cooke called the floods a “natural disaster of unprecedented proportions” on Monday, as Premier Dominic Perrottet warned the worst may be yet to come as more rain heads down the east coast.

Already, 15,000 insurance claims have been made for properties across Queensland and NSW, according to Insurance Council of Australia.

The floods have coincided with a report by the council released in February that calls for Australia to develop its resiliency against future extreme weather conditions, including for the federal government to “double funding in measures that better protect homes and communities to $200 million per year, and for this to be matched by the states and territories”.

“In an election year our simple message is this: in the face of worsening extreme weather the next Australian Government must boost investment in stronger homes and the local infrastructure that make communities more resilient,” Andrew Hall, chief executive of Insurance Council of Australia, said.

“This means subsidies to improve the resilience of the nation’s homes and businesses to cyclone, flood and bushfire, as well as projects that protect the community, like levees, floodways, and prescribed burning.”