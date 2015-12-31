This is the reason why Greek beaches aren't seeing their usual average of 2,000 daily refugees right now

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) confirmed today that more than one million immigrants have reached Europe by sea since the start of 2015, compared to 219,000 in 2014.

The organisation showed on its website that the number of immigrants — which include those fleeing from war, people seeking asylum and those classified as economic migrants by the government because they are seeking better lives and jobs without necessarily seeking asylum status — primarily arrived by sea in October.

There was a large drop off this month but there is only one reason for this — bad weather.

Firstly, here’s the chart showing the drop off since October:

As the BBC demonstrated in its video report from the Greek island of Lesbos, usually around 2,000 migrants arrive on the island’s shores daily from nearby Turkey.

However, the extraordinarily rough seas is preventing them from making the trip and the beaches are empty:

It is hardly surprising in a way that the beaches would be empty today. The UN said in its report today that out of the 1,000,573 a

rrivals by sea in 2015, there were 3,735 dead or missing refugees.

Paul Adams, the BBC presenter in the picture, also highlighted in his video report that dotted along the beach were “little reminders of just how dangerous and violent these waters can be”:

