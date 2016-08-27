This infographic shows the questionable effectiveness of UN Peacekeeping missions

The United Nations has long been a purported force for change in developing countries and other international crises.

Public opinion on their undertakings have been mixed at best, with the role of UN Peacekeeping missions particularly under the microscope.

Wearing their recognisable light blue berets and helmets, UN peacekeepers have been both successful in resolving conflicts and criticised for their lack of action during life-threatening emergencies.

The following infographic from Norwich University Online explains UN Peacekeeping missions and seeks to explain if the missions are even effective in the long run.

