The stories from inside North Korea's prison camps are horrifying

The prison camps of Nazi Germany only existed for 12 years before their remaining survivors were freed following World War II. In the years that followed, many learned of horrifying conditions, torture, and millions murdered by Hitler’s regime and people swore never to let it happen again.

But less than a decade later, North Korea established its own system of prison camps where an untold number have died amidst “unspeakable atrocities” comparable to the Nazis, according to a preliminary report from the UN.

“I believe you will be very disturbed and distressed by it and that you will have reaction similar to those of (U.S.) General Eisenhower and the others who came upon the camps in post-war Europe,” head investigator Michael Kirby told Reuters.

On Friday, the UN’s human rights body agreed to strengthen its ongoing investigation of abuses inside the Hermit Kingdom. That investigation will be used in a “future accountability process” if, someday, the country’s leaders are ever held to account.

Around 200,000 people are currently imprisoned in these camps, while some 400,000 people have died there, according to reports from Amnesty International and the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea.

North Korea has repeatedly denied such reports, and it boycotted the debate on Friday.

But Kim Jong-un cannot hide from satellite imagery and the growing number of escapees who have testified about the regime’s abuse.

We have gathered some details from inside along with satellite images, and a set of unconfirmed illustrations supposedly done by a defector that give a hint of the terror inside. Be warned: The following content is disturbing.

