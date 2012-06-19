According To The UN, Canada And Syria Have Something In Common

Photo: Flickr/Tania Liu

Syria. Pakistan. Zimbabwe. Russia. Canada?Today, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay is set to place Canada on the UN Human Rights watch list. The reason: a recent Quebec law, known as Bill 78, which restricts the right to protest, assemble, and picket on or near university grounds (and anywhere in Quebec without prior police approval).



The law, passed in response to the months-long student demonstrations over a tuition rate increase, continues to be met with harsh criticism by Canadians. Now, the international community is starting to notice as well.

The UN’s reaction to Bill 78 isn’t applauded by all, however. Some groups, like the Geneva based non-governmental organisation UN Watch, see it as too extreme.

