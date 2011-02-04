Global Food Prices Just Hit Their Highest Level Ever

The UN Food Price Index set another record in January. Along with December, this data is more extreme than during the food crisis of July 2008.



Sugar is leading the price rise, up 5.4 per cent from December on supply concerns.

Cereal, oil & fats and dairy remain below peak.

Beating the 2008 record is so significant because 2008 was already historically extreme.

