U.N. Environmentalist: Tax Oil To Raise Billions For Alternative Energy

The head of the U.N. environmental agency said the world’s economy could be revived with a $750 billion investment in green industry.



Specifically he thinks the money should go to ” five environmental sectors including improved energy efficiency for buildings and solar or wind power to create jobs, curb poverty and fight climate change,” according to Reuters.

To get money for something like this, he proposes rich nations pay a $5 a barrel of oil tax, which would then be allocated to take care of the green goals. According to his calculations it would only add 15 cents a gallong to the price at the pump.

This all a nice dream, but it will never happen. The U.S. would never get on board with a scheme like this. It would infuriate the mid-east, Canada and South America. It taxes the lucky winners who have oil in their ground, to fund projects that will ultimately undermine them. There is no way these nations will get on board with paying for their own deaths.

