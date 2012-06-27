Maps Of Illegal Drug Use Around The World

An estimated 230 million people, or 5 per cent of the world’s adult population, used an illegal drug at least once in 2010, according to the United Nations’ World Drug Report 2012 released on Wednesday.



The report found that worldwide illegal drug use has remained generally stable over the last five years, but continues to rise in several developing countries.

One main conclusion is that the “treatment and rehabilitation of illicit drug users are more effective than punishment” and that “efforts against drug trafficking have to balanced by alternative development programs for farmers while helping drug users to be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society.”

Illegal drugs kill around 200,000 people a year, compared with 2.3 million alcohol-related deaths and 5.1 million tobacco deaths, according to the report.

