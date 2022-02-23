UN chief issues desperate plea to Putin on Ukraine: ‘Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died’

UN Chief António Gutteres made a desperate plea to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday night during an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting regarding Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.
“If indeed an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart: President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine,” Gutteres said. “Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died.”
The meeting had been requested by Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba hours earlier.
During the UNSC meeting, Putin declared a “special military operation” in Donbas, scaling up his country’s military invasion into Ukraine.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
