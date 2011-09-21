UN Ambassador To Rick Perry: Don’t ‘Play Politics’ With Diplomacy

Photo: AP

Susan Rice, the US ambassador to the United Nations, took a shot at 2012 GOP presidential hopeful Rick Perry, warning them against “playing politics” with diplomacy.Perry was sharply critical of President Barack Obama’s Middle East foreign policy yesterday, calling it “naive, arrogant, misguided and dangerous.”



Perry called for cutting off aid for the Palestinian Authority if they went through with their unilateral request for statehood.

On Good Morning America, Rice said Perry should be more cautious when talking about foreign policy — noting he was ignoring the consequences of such an action.

“I think Governor Perry ought to really consider the real world implications of that for Israel. Because the security assistance that the United States provides the Palestinian Authority benefits Israel directly and Israelis are well aware of that,” Rice said.

“So for those who want to play politics they’ll play politics. But the reality is Israel has had no better partner than this administration,” Rice said.

