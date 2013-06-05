Umpire's Ejection Of Pirates Catcher Is One Of The Worst You Will Ever See

MLB.tvAfter disagreeing with a non-strike call, Pirates catcher Russell Martin was ejected with one of the quickest and reactionary ejections you’ll ever see.



It was reminiscent of Roger Clemens’ ejection during the 1990 playoffs.

On the pitch before the ejection, Pirates pitcher A.J. Burnett disagreed with a pitch that home plate umpire Dan Iassogna called a ball. Iassogna removed his mask, stepped towards Burnett and appeared to scold the pitcher.

On the very next pitch, in almost the exact same location, Iassogna once again called the pitch a ball. Martin was clearly upset, but never turned around and never removed his mask. As Martin threw the ball back to Burnett, he was ejected.

Clearly Martin said something that offended Iassogna. But home plate umpires generally give catchers a very loose leash as long as they don’t turn around or take off the mask. After the ejection, Martin could be heard yelling “I didn’t say that!”

And what makes this ejection even worse is that according to Pitchf/x data, both pitches were strikes (see image below)…

Here is the Pitchf/x data. The two pitches in question were pitches no. 1 and 2 (strikezone is from the point of view of the catcher)…

Brooksbaseball.netPitchf/x data via BrooksBaseball.net

