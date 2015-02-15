Umpire error robs Taylor of century as England lose to Australia

Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty.

Despite video reviews and a third umpire, cricket officials still can’t get it right, with the incorrect run out to English tailender Jimmy Anderson robbing James Taylor of his maiden one-day century when he was stranded on 98, against Australia on the opening day of the cricket world cup.

Taylor was struck on the pads by Australia’s Josh Hazlewood in the 41st over, with England on 9-231, chasing 342. Umpire Aleem Dar gave him out as the pair set off for a leg bye. Glenn Maxwell, fielding at gully, shied at the stumps at the striker’s end and hit before Anderson was back in the crease.

Taylor immediately appealed the LBW decision and the video review showed the ball missing down the leg side. Square leg umpire Kumar Dharmasena then asked third umpire Billy Bowden to consider the run-out. Anderson was given out, to Taylor’s amazement, as he kept calling out “dead ball” demonstrating he knew the rules of the game far better than the match officials.

The rules for the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup regarding the Decision Review System (DRS) are clear: “If following a Player Review request, an original decision of ‘Out’ is changed to ‘Not Out’, then the ball is still deemed to have become dead when the original decision was made.”

It forced the International Cricket Council to an embarrassing admission that they got it wrong, in a statement that said: “The PCT (Playing Control Team) spoke to the England team management and acknowledges that the game ended incorrectly and an error was made.”

Nothing could have saved England though, with Australia demolishing their rivals with a 111-run victory in their opening Cricket World Cup match at the MCG.

In front of a crowd of 84,336, Australia’s Aaron Finch scored his sixth ODI century, top scoring with 135 after being dropped on 0, and Mitchell Marsh ran through the England batting order with 5-33, contributing to Australia’s 9-342 – the most the team has ever scored at the MCG.

England has some joy despite Australia’s dominant batting display, with Glenn Maxwell (66 from 40 balls) and Brad Haddin (31 from 14) belting 105 runs in the last 10 overs, with bowler Steven Finn taking a hat-trick off the final 3 balls of the Australian innings to finish with 5-71.

Australia next faces Bangladesh on March 11 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

According to ICC Cricket, Australia’s win rate stands at 72%, while Bangladesh stand at 31%. England’s win rate is 57%.

