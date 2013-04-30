Umpire Confronts Player Over 'Body Language' Then Calls Player A 'Liar' After Game

During the seventh inning of Sunday’s game against the White Sox, Rays pitcher David Price was visibly upset about pitch that was not called a strike. Price and the umpire disagree over what happened next leading to both sides saying the other side was lying after the game.



On the next pitch, Price got a ground out to end the inning. According to both the radio and television announcers home plate umpire Tom Hallion walked towards Price as he was leaving the field, sparking a verbal confrontation that ultimately led to Rays pitcher Jeremy Hellickson being ejected (you can see video of the incident here).

According to Price, Hallion said, “throw the ball over the f***ing plate.” When informed of this comment, Hallion further escalated the situation by saying “I’ll come right out bluntly and say he’s a liar.” Hallion claims he only said “throw the ball over the plate.”

Several of Price’s teammates backed Price’s version of events.

When asked why he approached and said anything to Price, Hallion gave a bizarre excuse confirming that Price had not said anything to him. “He might not have said anything,” said Hallion. “But he certainly gave enough body language to insinuate that he was angry.”

In his own words, Hallion admits Price didn’t say anything, admits that he was upset at Price’s “body language” and approached Price to say something. And then, instead not commenting or suggesting that the entire Rays’ bench misheard him, Hallion escalates the situation by calling Price a liar.

Hallion has been suspended by Major League Baseball in the past for bumping a player. It will be interesting to see if he is disciplined again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.