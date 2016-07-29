Here comes consumer confidence...

The University of Michigan’s reading for the consumer sentiment index will be out at 10 a.m. ET.

Economists expect that the final index rose slightly to 90.2 in July, according to the Bloomberg consensus.

The preliminary results for July’s consumer sentiment came in at 89.5, below expectations of 93.5.

Refresh this page for updates at 10 a.m. ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.