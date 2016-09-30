Here comes UMich consumer confidence...

The latest UMich consumer sentiment crosses the wires at 10 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that the final index for consumer sentiment came in at 90.0 for September.

Meanwhile, the preliminary reading for September came in at 89.9 a few weeks ago — unchanged from the final August reading.

