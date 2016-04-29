Here comes consumer confidence...

The latest consumer confidence reading from the University of Michigan will be out at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Economists forecast that the headline consumer sentiment index will come in at 90.0.
That would be a very slight uptick from last month’s reading of 89.7.
Refresh this page for updates at 10 a.m. ET.
NOW WATCH: FORMER GREEK FINANCE MINISTER: The single largest threat to the global economy
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.