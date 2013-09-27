CONSUMER CONFIDENCE FALLS IN SEPTEMBER

AP Michigan head coach Brady Hoke reacts on the sideline after a Michigan miscue in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game with Notre Dame, in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013.

The final results of the University of Michigan’s September consumer confidence survey are out.

The headline index fell to 77.5 in September from August’s 82.1 reading, missing economists’ consensus estimate of 78.0.

However, the number rose from the preliminary estimate of 76.8 published by the University of Michigan earlier this month.

The sub-index of economic conditions fell to 92.6 from 95.2 in August, but was better than the preliminary September reading of 91.8.

The economic outlook sub-index fell to 67.8 from August’s 73.7 reading, but was also better than the September preliminary reading of 67.2.

Inflation expectations one year ahead rose to 3.3% from 3.0% in August, while inflation expectations 5-years ahead inched up to 3.0% from 2.9%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.