Here comes consumer confidence ...

At the top of the hour, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index will be released.

Economists estimate a reading of 86.5 for September, up from 85.7 last month.

Separately, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for September plunged, following the stock market chaos in August.

As for this gauge, economists don’t expect that to have affected consumers’ outlook that much.

We’ll be back with the latest once the data cross.

NOW WATCH: The 2 best features coming to the new iPhone cameras



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.