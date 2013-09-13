CONSUMER CONFIDENCE PLUNGES IN SEPTEMBER

APMichigan head coach Brady Hoke reacts on the sideline after a Michigan miscue in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game with Notre Dame, in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013.
LATEST:The
preliminary results from the University of Michigan’s September consumer confidence survey are out.
The headline index dropped to 76.8 from August’s 82.1 reading.
Economists predicted a tick down to 82.0.
The economic conditions sub-index fell to 91.8 from 95.2, while the economic outlook sub-index fell to 67.2 from 73.7.
Inflation expectations one year ahead rose to 3.2% from 3.0%, while inflation expectations five years ahead edged up to 3.0% from 2.9%.
