Here comes consumer confidence ...

The University of Michigan will release its preliminary survey of consumers in December at 10 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that the consumer sentiment index was unchanged from November at 98, the highest since January 2015, according to Bloomberg.

Gauges of consumer and business sentiment have jumped since the election of Donald Trump, as the end of the tense campaign trail brought relief.

Last month, more consumers than ever before said they were bullish on the US economy. The only groups of people that weren’t more confident were those with a college degree and residents of the Northeast, according to the survey.

While improving sentiment is encouraging, it doesn’t mean an economic boom is right around the corner. Real data on the US economy that has come out since the election hasn’t blown the roof off of expectations. Economists warn that the confidence will only be sustained if the next administration produces real results.

More to come …

NOW WATCH: Watch Yellen explain why the Federal Reserve decides to raise rates



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.