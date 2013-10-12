CONSUMER CONFIDENCE FALLS MORE THAN EXPECTED

AP Michigan head coach Brady Hoke reacts on the sideline after a Michigan miscue in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game with Notre Dame, in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013.

The preliminary results of the University of Michigan’s October consumer confidence survey are out.

The headline index fell to 75.2 from September’s 77.5 reading. Expectations were for a slightly smaller drop to 75.3.

The economic conditions sub-index rose to 92.8 from 92.6, while the economic outlook index fell to 63.9 from 67.8.

Inflation expectations a year out fell to 2.9% from 3.3%, while expectations for a five years out fell to 2.8% from 3.0%.

High-frequency measures of confidence, like Gallup’s daily tracking poll, have shown a big dive in confidence since the government shutdown began October 1.

