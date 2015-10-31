Here comes consumer confidence ...

The University of Michigan’s latest survey of consumers is set for release at the top of the hour.

Economists estimate that the final consumer sentiment index was 92.5, up a bit from the preliminary print of 92.1.

According to last month’s report, which beat expectations, consumers shrugged off the recent market volatility as having more to do with international weakness than the domestic economy.

Here’s HSBC’s preview to clients: “Consumer sentiment appears to have recovered somewhat following turmoil in financial markets during the summer. Over the past several weeks, the stock market has risen, and gasoline prices have declined.”

We’ll have the latest once the data cross.

