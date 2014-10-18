Consumer Confidence Unexpectedly Jumps In October

Consumer confidence came in at 86.4, beating expectations, according to the preliminary October report on consumer confidence from the University of Michigan.

Expectations were for the reading to fall slightly to 84 from last month’s 84.6.

The report’s economic conditions sub-index held steady from last month at 98.9, while the economic outlook sub-index rose to 78.4 from 75.4 last month.

More to come…

