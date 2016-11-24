Here comes consumer confidence ...

The University of Michigan will release its preliminary reading on consumer sentiment during November at 10 a.m. ET.

This report takes on some added significance because it’s the first post-election survey, and may reflect how consumers felt about the economy after President-elect Donald Trump’s surprising win.

What we already know — which is perhaps unrelated to the findings of this survey — is that Republicans turned more bullish while Democrats turned more bearish after Trump won, according to Gallup.

Economists estimate that the index of consumer sentiment was unchanged from last month at 91.6, according to Bloomberg.

That reading was a rebound from a two-year low, with the catch being that it was based on data collected before the election. Still, it reflected an improved outlook on economic conditions, and an increase in long-term inflation expectations.

More to come …

