HERE COMES CONSUMER CONFIDENCE...

Minutes away from the final economic data release of the week: the final results from the University of Michigan’s May consumer confidence survey, due out at 10 AM ET.



Economists expect the headline index to match the flash estimate of 83.7 published earlier this month, up from 76.4 in April.

We will have the full release LIVE at 9:55 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.