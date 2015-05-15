Here comes consumer confidence ...

The preliminary reading on consumer confidence in May is set for release from the University of Michigan at the top of the hour.

Expectations are for the reading to come in at 95.9, unchanged from the final April reading, which showed consumer confidence is still near post-recession highs.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

