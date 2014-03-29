CONSUMER CONFIDENCE FALLS

The final results of the University of Michigan’s monthly consumer confidence survey are out.

The report’s headline index fell to 80.0 from February’s 81.6 reading, marking the lowest level since November.

Economists expected the index to fall to 80.5. Preliminary survey results published by the university two weeks ago suggested the index would fall to 79.9.

The economic conditions sub-index rose to 95.7 from February’s 95.4 reading, while the economic outlook sub-index fell to 70.0 from 72.7.

Inflation expectations one year ahead and five years ahead were unchanged at 3.2% and 2.9%, respectively.

