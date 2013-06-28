HERE COMES CONSUMER CONFIDENCE...

Matthew Boesler
Heads up! Minutes away from the release of the final results from the University of Michigan’s June consumer confidence survey, due out at 9:55 AM ET.

Economists predict the index fell to 83.0 in June from last month’s 84.5 reading. However, 83.0 represents an increase from the 82.7 flash June reading published by U of M two weeks ago.

We will have all of the details LIVE at 9:55 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

