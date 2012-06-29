U.Mich Consumer Confidence Falls To A 2012 Low, Hits 73.2

Yera Dominguez receives a credit card from a customer for payment at Lorenzo’s Italian Market in Miami, Florida.

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

UPDATE:Consumer confidence fell to its lowest level since December 2011 and missed economist expectations, new data out of the University of Michigan shows.



The index declined 90 basis points to 73.2 in June’s final reading, below a preliminary print that put it at 74.1.

ORIGINAL:

The last U.S. economic data point is minutes away: U. Michigan Consumer Confidence.

The final reading for June is expected to register no change from a preliminary reading, at 74.1.

If that holds, it would represent the lowest reading since December of 2011.

The announcement is expected at 9:55 a.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.