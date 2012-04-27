THE CONSUMER IS BACK! UMich Consumer Confidence JUMPS To 76.4

Photo: Flickr / Pink Shebert Photography

The University of Michigan index of consumer confidence in April just came in at 76.4.That’s well above analyst expectations were for an earlier reading of the index to be confirmed at 75.7.



Today’s jump marks a rise from March’s reading of 76.2 and the highest level of consumer confidence since February 2011.

Positive measures of consumer confidence have been the big news today, following a positive reading on consumer strength from today’s Q1 GDP report. That report showed that personal consumption had exceeded analyst expectations and increased by 2.9 per cent during the quarter.

