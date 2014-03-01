CONSUMER CONFIDENCE UNEXPECTEDLY RISES

AP Michigan forward Jon Horford (15) slams a dunk in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014. Michigan won 79-70.

The final results of the University of Michigan’s consumer confidence survey are out.

The report’s headline index ticked up to 81.6 from January’s 81.2 reading. Economists were expecting the index to remain unchanged, as preliminary results published earlier this month indicated.

The economic conditions sub-index fell to 95.4 from January’s 96.8 reading, while the economic outlook sub-index rose to 72.7 from 71.2.

Inflation expectations one year ahead rose to 3.2% from 3.1%, and inflation expectations five years ahead were unchanged at 2.9%.

