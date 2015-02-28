Here comes consumer confidence ...

The final reading on consumer confidence from the University of Michigan is set for release at 10:00 am ET.
Expectations are for consumer confidence to hold steady at around 94.0 from February’s preliminary read.
This reading was down from January’s reading of 98.1.
We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.
