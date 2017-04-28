Here comes consumer confidence...

The final reading on consumer confidence in April from the University of Michigan will be out at 10 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that the consumer sentiment index will hold steady at 98.0 from the preliminary reading released earlier this month.

The current economic conditions index is expected to tick down slightly to 115.0 from the preliminary reading of 115.2, which was the highest level since 2000.

Consumer confidence received a jolt after the November election, although the details of the UMich survey consistently showed a wide partisan divide. However, that gap is slowly narrowing.

For what it’s worth, the Conference Board’s confidence index came in at 120.3 for April, slightly below expectations of 122.5, and below the prior reading of 125.6.

Refresh this page for updates when the data crosses at 10 a.m. ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.