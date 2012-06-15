Consumer Confidence MISSES EXPECTATIONS, Falls to 74.1 (Exp. 77.5)

Flickr via hdk



UPDATE:Consumer confidence declined from a four-year high set in May, falling below expectations, new data out of the University of Michigan shows.

The headline index fell 5.2 points to 74.1 in June, sitting slightly below readings logged in the first quarter of 2012.

ORIGINAL:

The final data point of the day, the University of Michigan’s read of consumer confidence, is expected to record a slight decline from May’s high.

Economists polled by Bloomberg forecast the key report of sentiment in the U.S. declined 180 basis points 77.5 in June.

The report is scheduled for 9:55 a.m. ET.

