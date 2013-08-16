CONSUMER CONFIDENCE UNEXPECTEDLY PLUNGES IN AUGUST

T

he preliminary results from the University of Michigan’s August consumer confidence survey are out.

The headline index of confidence fell to 80.0 in August from July’s 85.1 reading. Economists had predicted a tick up to 85.2.

The sub-index of economic conditions fell to 91.0 from 98.6.

The economic outlook sub-index fell to 72.9 from 76.5.

Inflation expectations one year ahead were unchanged from July at 3.1%.

Inflation expectations five years ahead were unchanged at 2.8%.

