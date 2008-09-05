UMG Saved! Jay-Z And/Or Kanye West To Pick Up U2 Slack

Rapidly-shifting release dates: They’re not just for movies anymore.



After U2 revealed yesterday that their highly-anticipated fall album would be a highly-anticipated 2009 album, rumours surfaced that either Kanye West, Jay-Z or both plan to release a new disc before the year’s up with a new single surfacing on iTunes next week. A release by either one of the hip-hop greats would help Universal Music Group with its end-of-the-year sales.

Rolling Stone: Is Kanye West releasing a new album in December? That’s the buzz on the blogosphere today. According to a few sources, Kanye West is planning on dropping the album’s first single, dubbed “Love Lockdown,” on iTunes on Monday, September 8th. Speculation has West releasing his new album at some point in December. West’s follow-up to 2007’s Graduation wasn’t expected until next year. rumours of West’s sneaky release have also spread among the hip-hop blog community.

The same sources MTV’s UK branch that Jay-Z is planning a similar manoeuvre, with the proper release of the already-leaked “Swagger Like Us” hitting iTunes this coming Saturday and the album, most likely Blueprint 3 coming in December as well. As of right now, iTunes hasn’t listed either song by Kanye or Jay-Z.

See Also: U2 Delays New Album To 2009, Screwing Universal’s Q4

