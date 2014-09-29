This Is The Iconic Hong Kong Photo The World Will Never Forget

REUTERS/Stringer A protester walks in tear gas fired by riot policemen after thousands of protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014.

This photo of ‘Umbrella Man’ from the #OccupyCentral protests in Hong Kong is destined to be one of those images we see over and over again, possibly for years.

Numerous photos show the protesters — who are upset at Beijing’s restrictions on democracy — holding up umbrellas to protect themselves from tear gas.

The images have caused the protest to be dubbed the Umbrella Revolution in both the media, and by protesters themselves.

REUTERS/Tyrone Siu A protester throws an umbrella at riot police as fellow demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014.

Already, those sympathetic with the protesters, are seeing Umbrella Man as the new Tank Man:

RT @josepalay The Tank man in Beijing 25 years ago. The Umbrella man in #HongKong today. Freedom fighters 1989-2014 pic.twitter.com/7UBFZ0kKBk

— Carmen Ng 吳嘉文 (@Carmen_NgKaMan) September 28, 2014

