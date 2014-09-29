This Is The Iconic Hong Kong Photo The World Will Never Forget

This photo of ‘Umbrella Man’ from the #OccupyCentral protests in Hong Kong is destined to be one of those images we see over and over again, possibly for years.
Numerous photos show the protesters — who are upset at Beijing’s restrictions on democracy — holding up umbrellas to protect themselves from tear gas.
The images have caused the protest to be dubbed the Umbrella Revolution in both the media, and by protesters themselves.
Already, those sympathetic with the protesters, are seeing Umbrella Man as the new Tank Man:
The Umbrella Man is the new Tank Man #UmbrellaRevolution #OccupyCentral pic.twitter.com/q0WDqS9N0j
— Abdela 阿布 (@igmirien) September 29, 2014
RT @josepalay The Tank man in Beijing 25 years ago. The Umbrella man in #HongKong today. Freedom fighters 1989-2014 pic.twitter.com/7UBFZ0kKBk
— Carmen Ng 吳嘉文 (@Carmen_NgKaMan) September 28, 2014
