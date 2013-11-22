This Short 'Umbrella Man' Documentary About JFK's Assassination Will Make You Rethink All Sorts Of Conspiracy Theories

The New York Times has republished a short documentary called “The Umbrella Man” that discusses a man who was holding an umbrella on a sunny day in Dallas near the spot John F. Kennedy was shot.

Narrated by film director Errol Morris (“The Fog Of War“), the six-minute video is a brilliant commentary on any situation that invites conspiracy theories.

“If you put any event under a microscope, you will find a whole dimension of completely weird, incredible things going on,” Morris says. “It’s as if the macro level of historical research where things sort of obey natural laws and usual things happen and unusual things don’t happen. And then there’s this other level where everything is really weird.”

Morris explains that The Umbrella Man, Louie Steven Witt, later told the House Select Committee On Assassinations was holding umbrella as a visual protest to the policies of John Kennedy’s father, Joseph P. Kennedy, when he was ambassador to the UK in 1938-39, with the umbrella being a reference to Neville Chamberlain.

“What it means is: If you have any fact which you think is really sinister, is really obviously a fact that can only point to some sinister underpinning, forget it man. Because you can never, on your own, think up all the non-sinister, perfectly valid explanations of that fact. A cautionary tale.”

Check it out:

