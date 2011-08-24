BERLUSCONI ALLY: Italy Is Doomed, Will Have To Split In Two

Wikimedia Commons



Umberto Bossi, leader of the Northern League and a coalition partner of Silvio Berlusconi, has embarrassed the Italian Prime Minister with a series of negative comments about the country’s future, reports The Telegraph.Bossi made the comments at rallys for the Northern League, claiming that “the Italian system is condemned to death” and that his followers should prepare for the creation of ‘Padania‘ – an breakaway state in the wealthy north that would include Lombardy, Piedmont, the Veneto and other regions.

Berlusconi apologized today for his ally’s outbursts, telling reporters, “I am sorry, this time, to not agree with my friend Umberto Bossi. I am deeply convinced that Italy will always exist.”

However, Berlusconi can’t afford to lose Bossi’s support, the FT notes. Recent polls suggest that his party would only win less than 25% of the vote if the election was held now.

