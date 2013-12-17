Building Evacuated At UMass Boston After Report Of Person With Gun

Wikimedia Commons The University of Massachusetts, Boston campus

The University of Massachusetts, Boston has issued an alert about a possible person with a gun on campus.

The McCormack Building is being evacuated, and officials are on scene.

The report came in as a phone tip, according to The Boston Globe.

Finals had just started at the building that was evacuated, according to 7 News in Boston.

Meanwhile, Harvard University in nearby Cambridge, Mass. has evacuated four campus buildings due to a bomb threat. The university canceled the finals that were to take place in the affected classroom buildings and are now working to reschedule them.

This is a breaking news post. Check back for updates.

UMass Boston Alert: Evacuate McCormack Building. Possible person with a firearm. Avoid area. Officials are on scene.

— UMass Boston (@UMassBoston) December 16, 2013

7 News has a photo of the campus after the building evacuation was ordered:

