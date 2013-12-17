Building Evacuated At UMass Boston After Report Of Person With Gun

Pamela Engel, Peter Jacobs
University of Massachusetts BostonWikimedia CommonsThe University of Massachusetts, Boston campus

The University of Massachusetts, Boston has issued an alert about a possible person with a gun on campus.

The McCormack Building is being evacuated, and officials are on scene.

The report came in as a phone tip, according to The Boston Globe.

Finals had just started at the building that was evacuated, according to 7 News in Boston.

Meanwhile, Harvard University in nearby Cambridge, Mass. has evacuated four campus buildings due to a bomb threat. The university canceled the finals that were to take place in the affected classroom buildings and are now working to reschedule them.

This is a breaking news post. Check back for updates.

7 News has a photo of the campus after the building evacuation was ordered:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.