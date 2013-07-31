We Tried NYC's New Umami Burger, And It's Definitely Worth The Hype

In the most highly anticipated New York foodie news since the cronut’s debut, beloved West Coast gourmet burger chain Umami Burger has finally opened its first New York outpost in Greenwich Village.
Since its doors opened Monday, the lines have been down the block, with wait times up to three and a half hours.
What makes the burgers so special?
“Umami” means “fifth sense,” that indescribable taste that adds to every flavour.
The menu has something for everyone, from sweet and savory toppings to vegetarian options for non-meat eaters.
A fan of Umami Burger from my days living in Los Angeles, I knew I had to try the New York location the moment it opened. Here’s how it stacked up against the original.
I attempted to try Umami Burger on Monday, the first day it opened — but the wait ranged between 2 and 3.5 hours.
They don't take reservations and there were pages of names ahead of me, so I decided to try my luck at lunch the next day.
First, I looked over the extensive drink menu that included 17 signature cocktails all inspired by the Greenwich Village neighbourhood.
I decided on a Brazilian Sunset, which is made with rum, limes and ginger beer. The Smoky Michelada is a simple mix of mezcal, beer and ... a slice of beef jerkey.
Soon enough, the first burger arrived. This classic Umami burger is topped with shiitake mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted tomato, a parmesan crisp and special umami ketchup.
I also tried the Hatch Burger, which is topped with 4 types of green chiles and house cheese. If you like spicy, this is the burger for you.
Next, the Truffle Burger. The messy concoction is topped with house-made truffle cheese and a truffle glaze. This was my favourite.
All burgers are 6oz patties, cooked medium rare, and made of steak freshly ground throughout the day. There are 6 secret burgers off the menu, so be sure to ask your waiter about the day's specials.
There are also a few sides dishes, such as beet salad, kale caesar salad, cheesy tater tots, truffle fries, pickles and smushed potatoes.
And for dessert, an array of The Good Batch ice cream sandwiches or a scoop of Brooklyn based Blue Marble ice cream.
