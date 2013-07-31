We Tried NYC's New Umami Burger, And It's Definitely Worth The Hype

West Coast favourite, Umami Burger, just opened its first NYC location.

In the most highly anticipated New York foodie news since the cronut’s debut, beloved West Coast gourmet burger chain Umami Burger has finally opened its first New York outpost in Greenwich Village.



Since its doors opened Monday, the lines have been down the block, with wait times up to three and a half hours.

What makes the burgers so special?

“Umami” means “fifth sense,” that indescribable taste that adds to every flavour.

The menu has something for everyone, from sweet and savory toppings to vegetarian options for non-meat eaters.

A fan of Umami Burger from my days living in Los Angeles, I knew I had to try the New York location the moment it opened. Here’s how it stacked up against the original.

