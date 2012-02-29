Uma Thurman Is Pregnant With A French Hedge Funder's Baby

“Kill Bill” actress Uma Thurman is expecting a child with French hedge funder beau, Arpad “Arki” Busson, a rep confirmed for People Magazine.



Busson, 49, is the founder of fund-of-funds company EIM Group, which he founded in 1992.

His previous experience includes working for Louis Bacon’s Moore Capital and Paul Tudor Jones’ Tudor Investments.

Busson, who founded children’s charity ARK, considers PTJ, the founder of the Robin Hood Foundation, to be a mentor.

Thurman, 41, has two children from her previous marriage. Busson has two children from his previous relationship with model Elle Macpherson.

Thurman and Busson started dating in 2007. The couple briefly split in 2009, according to People.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.